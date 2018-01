and she bitch slapped the lot



1. told india to look within when it comes to terror exports

2. US 17 years and no results so don't blame others

3. 40 % of Afghanistan under Taliban

4. 400 million dollars of drugs right under the nose of the afghans and americans used to kill afghan and American plus a few Brahmins

5. told them stop blaming others for their own failure.



looks like pakistan got cornered............looooool



dumb a55 Indians

