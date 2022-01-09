What's new

India urges France to advocate for a ban on weapon sales by EU to Pakistan

Akatosh

By Manu Pubby, ET Bureau Last Updated: Jan 09, 2022, 11:29 PM IST

India has urged France to advocate for a ban on weapon sales by the European Union to Pakistan, citing its support for terrorism, the distinct possibility of transfer of sensitive technologies to China and its poor human rights record. France has taken over the presidency of the Council of the European Union this month and will hold it till June.

In the past, France had assured India that it wouldn't transfer sensitive weapon systems to Pakistan and stood by New Delhi amid border confrontation with China.

Sources told ET that the request was made during defence minister-level talks last month, when Rajnath Singh met his French counterpart Florence Parly in New Delhi. A non-paper was also handed over to the visiting French delegation that brought out deep concerns on the working of state and non-state actors in Pakistan.
It is learnt that the Indian side shared information about terrorism-related activities being supported by Pakistan, especially in Jammu and Kashmir, and the possibility of arms sold by European states finding their way to militant cadres targeting Jammu and Kashmir. There have been several instances of foreign weapons being recovered from militants being pushed from across the Line of Control.

A big concern on the possibility of Pakistan transferring European weapons technology to China was shared, given close ties between the two nations.

China is by far the largest supplier of defence systems to Pakistan, including fighter jets, frigates and submarines. This is followed by Russia, but no cutting-edge weapon systems have been supplied by Moscow in recent years. The biggest European supplier of weapons to Pakistan is Italy, which accounts for almost 6% of imports made by it. Other European nations actively supplying weapons include Sweden.

Weapon ban: India urges France to advocate for a ban on weapon sales by EU to Pakistan - The Economic Times

Sources told ET that the request was made during defence minister-level talks last month, when Rajnath Singh met his French counterpart Florence Parly in New Delhi. A non-paper was also handed over to the visiting French delegation that brought out deep concerns on the working of state and...
B

Bilal.

SENIOR MEMBER
Aug 9, 2013
5,139
9
7,206
Thanks to China and Turkey’s now mature defence industry and lots of indigenous capability now established. These antics will not hamper our defence needs like it used to back in the 90s and 2000s. We are past that :D
 
My personal analysis is that India has adopted a two pronged strategy on EU weapons sales to Pakistan.

First is lobbying France to use its influence in EU with an aim to ban or restrict weapons sales to Pakistan.

Second is enticing Italy by opening up Indian defence market to them, such as lifting ban on Leonardo (which has been recently done already).
I would call it Realpolitik
 
If France herself doesn't stop selling weapons to India we will activate counter measures soon by setting up overseas bases thru out the ME and transport stragetic teams creating a deadlock of sort we could alter entirely things upside down while france can't give shxt to India except Rafale but bringing arms to our backyard we will bring it elsewhere that could effect them we will not sit idle by enforcing us to eventually act because that will eventually be our excuses..

We have a hidden card on them that will see zero weapons flow from France or Israel or anywhere else to India.. Nobody will just sit idle by and let there backyard reinforced while not acting by doing vice versa.... We are watching closely.. one of the reasons weapon sells don't come to India from these areas except from Russia

I fail to see what is funny about what I said? You do realize that arming an extremist faction at your border is an indirect war against you? Hence counter-measures are not only required but an absolute necessity.. The Americans or even Israel doesn't openly sell arms to them for a good reason because they don't wanna trigger a Pakistan counter-measure but either way we are watching very closely we don't trust anything except our own intelligence agency
 
More reasons to become self reliant because India soon would ask everyone to even stop the export of food to Pakistan. We are up against a genocidal maniac who wields an international clout.
 
In case pajeets didn't notice more than 90% weapon sales to Pakistan are from two countries:

1. China
2. Turkey

There is nothing in Pakistani arsenal right now that would hamper its defense preparations if this ban comes in place somehow

Pajeet hamesha peechai hi rahai gai
 
Read your comment again then check Pakistan's forex reserves and gdp you will have your answer.
 
France can’t do much regarding influencing Europe, they’re ignored mostly. Next thing is that nations seek influence and sales are part of that.
It’s hilarious India runs to everyone not to sell weapons to Pakistan, which more or less says we can’t fight Pakistan on an even keel.
 
Fuk GDP I am armed to the teeth and can transfer technology everywhere I want it doesn't have bearing on my GDP.. The 10th strongest armed forces in the world is not based on GDP but strict armement.. We can alter the power balance with only transfer of stragetic teams and bases overseas
 
What can of post is this and how is this even relevant to the topic.. You POS gangu indian
 
