india uprading 90 heron drones,for surgical strikes

The Maverick
FULL MEMBER
- Jan 4, 2016
- 1,561
- -15
- Country
-
- Location
-
Indian Army to Deploy Advanced Israeli Heron Drones in Ladakh Along the LAC - ZEE5 News
The Heron TP drone comes with a double wingspan, which has been developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for all-weather strategic missions. The armed Heron TP drones are an upgraded version of the original Heron...
www.zee5.com
this is huge project India deploying armed israeli drones in ladakh and line of control.
this is,separate to the 3 billion deal.for armed reaper drones
Indian Army to Deploy Advanced Israeli Heron Drones in Ladakh Along the LAC - ZEE5 NewsThe Heron TP drone comes with a double wingspan, which has been developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for all-weather strategic missions. The armed Heron TP drones are an upgraded version of the original Heron...www.zee5.com
this is huge project India deploying armed israeli drones in ladakh and line of control.
this is,separate to the 3 billion deal.for armed reaper drones
India standoff weapons strike and surveillance is going thru the roof
some thing every day
this is open stuff there must be more top secret deployment we don't even know about
ladakh issue has indian military overdrive for fighting s future war with unmanned precision strike weapons from long ranges