india uprading 90 heron drones,for surgical strikes

The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,561
-15
1,392
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Indian Army to Deploy Advanced Israeli Heron Drones in Ladakh Along the LAC - ZEE5 News

The Heron TP drone comes with a double wingspan, which has been developed by Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI). It is a Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) Unmanned Aerial System (UAS) for all-weather strategic missions. The armed Heron TP drones are an upgraded version of the original Heron...
this is huge project India deploying armed israeli drones in ladakh and line of control.

this is,separate to the 3 billion deal.for armed reaper drones
India standoff weapons strike and surveillance is going thru the roof
some thing every day

this is open stuff there must be more top secret deployment we don't even know about

ladakh issue has indian military overdrive for fighting s future war with unmanned precision strike weapons from long ranges
 
The Maverick

The Maverick

FULL MEMBER
Jan 4, 2016
1,561
-15
1,392
Country
India
Location
United Kingdom
Zee-shaun said:
Gau mata sanctuaries at LoC doesn't sound like a bad idea. :enjoy:
with every peice of news of the wide ranging new weapons arriving or being negotiated we get a typical response of
ha ha
or lol
or cows or poverty

not one even futile attempt to discuss counter options for pakistan
it's like there is no option
india also has lakshya drones built in.indua but these,are survallianve only
 
Reichsmarschall

Reichsmarschall

ELITE MEMBER
Feb 16, 2016
10,779
3
21,543
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Maverick said:
not one even futile attempt to discuss counter options for pakistan
Some nations believe in just talks while others do in walking the talk. We believe in later mostly because it has always generated commendable results. It would be better if you lot also do more of actions and less talk to avoid situations like one displayed below. A mig is as good as the abhinandan operating it.

1628075376985.png
 
nangyale

nangyale

FULL MEMBER
May 31, 2010
1,890
12
1,474
Country
Pakistan
Location
Sweden
The Maverick said:
with every peice of news of the wide ranging new weapons arriving or being negotiated we get a typical response of
ha ha
or lol
or cows or poverty

not one even futile attempt to discuss counter options for pakistan
it's like there is no option
india also has lakshya drones built in.indua but these,are survallianve only
India is very good at creating headlines and feel good stories for it's depressed populace.
The movement they touch reality either at loc or lac they run.
Let India try their shiny toys and get a result better than either 2019 against Pakistan or 2020 against China and then you can talk.
 
Huffal

Huffal

FULL MEMBER
Dec 27, 2020
888
0
934
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
Drones would be interesting to see how they perform in such a heavily contested air space such as the pak indo scenario.

Last time an Israeli made drone flew into pak air space, it was brought down by a f16... Only time will tell.
 
Wood

Wood

FULL MEMBER
Mar 30, 2013
367
0
207
Country
India
Location
Canada
Recently, the Chinese media reported of 50 UCAVs sale to Pakistan. This will allow Pakistan to keep parity with India for the foreseeable future.

From an Indian perspective, I wonder if the armed drones can help check infiltration from across the border.
 
Zee-shaun

Zee-shaun

SENIOR MEMBER
Feb 21, 2016
2,446
4
4,093
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
The Maverick said:
with every peice of news of the wide ranging new weapons arriving or being negotiated we get a typical response of
ha ha
or lol
or cows or poverty

not one even futile attempt to discuss counter options for pakistan
it's like there is no option
india also has lakshya drones built in.indua but these,are survallianve only
Advanced Israeli or American weapons are always a major concern unless they're operated by Indians. Afaik IAF made a failed attempt to use over hyped Israeli precision missiles but none of them hit the actual target. Our options and capabilities are never made public but only demonstrated when the time is right. No one ever talked about our jamming capabilities until 27th Feb. Just saying.
 
Areesh

Areesh

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 30, 2010
38,915
3
79,908
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
@The Maverick

You do realize that your supposed "surgical strike" would be against sixth largest military in the world and not some rag tag sandal or jogger wearing militants

same military that consists of a professional airforce that made a monkey out of your airforce just two years ago and a very decent army air defense corps???

You still think you can threaten this military with such drones and all that? or are you too dumb to realize that???
 
