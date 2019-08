UP: Woman gang-raped after hubby loses her in gamblingVARANASI: A woman who was put at stake in a game of cards by her gambler husband after he ran out of money was gang-raped by his friends in UP's Jaunpur district. A case was registered after the rape survivor moved court on Thursday. The accused are on the run and police are yet to make any arrests. The survivor said, she was sexually assaulted a month ago. Her husband, who was addicted to alcohol and gambling, would play cards with his friend Arun, who was accompanied by a relative, Anil. During one such game, after her husband lost money, he placed his wife as a bet and lost her. Then both Arun and Anil raped her. A week later, he again lost her in a similar betting session. This left the woman so disturbed that she decided to move courtRead more at:Why Police FIR since Pandus lost their wife also as per Maha Bharat.It is tradition of Maha Bharat......