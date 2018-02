Towards a healthy India

India announced a national healthcare scheme for half a billion of its poorest citizens in a major giveaway to voters in the final budget before a general election.Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said India's most vulnerable families would be able to access up to Rs 500,000 a year for hospital cover through the initiative.India spends a little over one percent of its GDP on public healthcare -- one of the lowest proportions in the world -- a sum the government is aiming to increase to 2.5 percent by 2025.The government currently provides Rs 30,000 towards healthcare for poor families, but that sum is insufficient to cover most medical procedures.Terming the scheme as the world's largest government funded healthcare programme, Jaitley said it would take healthcare protection to a new aspirational level.Jaitley said "adequate funds" would be provided to roll out the insurance program to 500 million of India's poorest nationwide. For tuberculosis patents, which claims more lives in the rural areas, Rs 600 crore will be allocated for the nutritional support of the patients.24 new government medical colleges and hospitals will be set up by upgrading district hospitals in the country which will ensure one medical college for three parliamentary constituencies, Jaitley announced.