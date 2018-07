Cooperation means temporary collaboration to create those competing services and capabilities locally.



It does not mean being dependent on Indian hospitals for medical treatment forever.



If they can get away with it, Indians will keep on milking this Bangladeshi medical treatment cash cow. They have absolutely nothing to complain about. This is why they opened a huge visa center to ease things for Indian medical service providers. Hundreds of millions of dollars are at stake.



We Bangladeshis are fools. We should hire these Indian doctors (if Bangladeshi doctors are unavailable and/or charging too much) and set up some treatment centers on the Bangladesh side. A few Apollo hospitals have been set up locally, but going by the size if the new Indian visa center, we need a hundred more Apollos.

