  • Wednesday, August 22, 2018

India unlikely to accept foreign donations for Kerala floods

Discussion in 'Central & South Asia' started by manlion, Aug 22, 2018 at 11:11 AM.

    The government is unlikely to accept any foreign financial assistance for flood relief operations in Kerala, official sources said. They said government has taken a considered decision to rely solely on domestic efforts to tide over the situation.

    The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has offered USD 100 million (around Rs 700 crore) as financial assistance for flood relief operation in Kerala.

    Earlier on Tuesday, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan informed the media about UAE's decision to give assistance in a press meet, adding that he was grateful to the Arab nation.

    "Today morning, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed bin Sultan Al-Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, informed our Prime Minister about their contribution for Kerala and this was conveyed to me by M.A. Yusuf Ali (who owns Lulu Supermarkets)," said Vijayan. "The Kerala diaspora has been a huge source of help for us. Since they have done tremendous service in the Middle East, it has helped build good relations with the governments there," he said.

    Around three million Indians live and work in the UAE out of which 80 per cent are from Kerala.

    Meanwhile, the Union government on Tuesday released Rs 600 crore to Kerala even as the the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) met again to review the rescue and relief operations in the state.

    Heavy rains accompanied by flash floods and series of landslides ravaged the tourist state where more than 200 people have died and 10 lakh have been forced into relief camps

    Read more at:
    //economictimes.indiatimes.com/articleshow/65493038.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst
     
    Britain gave India nearly £300 m aid last year
    Official figures reveal that Britain spent £11.7billion on aid - including £279million for India - despite objections from Tory MPs

    Britain gave India nearly £300million in financial aid last year despite pledges by ministers to end the handouts.

    India became the second highest recipient of Britain's aid spendingafter its funding rose by £10million to nearly £279million, more than Sierra Leone, South Sudan and Syria.

    Conservative MPs said the amount of taxpayer's money being given to one of the World's fastest growing economies is "ridiculous".

    India has its own space programme and recently unveiled plans to spend more than £10billion on a fleet of new warships and submarines.

    https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/wo...ain-gave-India-nearly-300m-aid-last-year.html
     
    [​IMG]
     
    propaganda ..........:D:D:D:D
     
    shameless govt.
    sees fake vanity more than the lives of the nation.
     
