India underrates China's will to defend every inch of territory

These high-profile activities showed that the Indian military and its government leaders are extremely sure of themselves, and even more sure than in the Doklam stand-off in 2017, and China must prepare for long-term tensions on the border, but if Indian troops invade Chinese territory and attack Chinese troops, no matter what kind of pressure China is facing to the east, India will surely pay a heavy price

China normally plans for the long-term when making decisions and any provocation from other countries "will be put on record in an account book," just like the conflict of 1962, and back then, India had started its aggressive behavior from 1959. But once the international situation was suitable for China to strike back, the PLA would take action and destroy Indian troops before New Delhi realized what had happened