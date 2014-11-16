India under BJP/Modi mishandling, account for 40% news cases, a quarter of new death toll. RIP

|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|India’s Saffron Justice: The Rise of the Hindutva State under BJP Patronage
|Central & South Asia
|16
|R
|India has beaten China in economic growth under Modi govt: BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal
|Central & South Asia
|15
|I
|Modi's Disciples ,will split pakistan into 40 parts,This is what India is becoming under BJP
|Central & South Asia
|6
|Sharof Rashidov underated Soviet Diplomat and Leader From the Cuban Missile Crisis to the India Pakistan Peace Treaty
|Central & South Asia
|0
|'Terrible atmosphere' for cricket series with India under Modi government — Pakistani PM
|Sports
|0
|Malnourished, under-weight children in India can increase by more than 4 mln: Study
|Central & South Asia
|1
|V
|India bans 47 Chinese apps; over 250 more under scanner for user privacy violation
|Indian Defence Forum
|18
|India To Equip Rafale Jets With HAMMER Missiles Under Emergency Order: Report
|Indian Defence Forum
|5
|India under Modi commits yet another blunder
|Central & South Asia
|2
|India's richest city buckling under the weight of coronavirus
|COVID-19 Coronavirus
|1