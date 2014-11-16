What's new

India under BJP/Modi mishandling, account for 40% news cases, a quarter of new death toll. RIP

vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,582
-1
8,447
Country
China
Location
United States
India under BJP/Modi mishandling, account for 40% news cases, a quarter of new death toll. RIP

1599456857812.png
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
Chakar The Great India’s Saffron Justice: The Rise of the Hindutva State under BJP Patronage Central & South Asia 16
R India has beaten China in economic growth under Modi govt: BJP MP Ramesh Pokhriyal Central & South Asia 15
I Modi's Disciples ,will split pakistan into 40 parts,This is what India is becoming under BJP Central & South Asia 6
Yankee-stani Sharof Rashidov underated Soviet Diplomat and Leader From the Cuban Missile Crisis to the India Pakistan Peace Treaty Central & South Asia 0
Jyotish 'Terrible atmosphere' for cricket series with India under Modi government — Pakistani PM Sports 0
beijingwalker Malnourished, under-weight children in India can increase by more than 4 mln: Study Central & South Asia 1
V India bans 47 Chinese apps; over 250 more under scanner for user privacy violation Indian Defence Forum 18
Vanguard One India To Equip Rafale Jets With HAMMER Missiles Under Emergency Order: Report Indian Defence Forum 5
Chakar The Great India under Modi commits yet another blunder Central & South Asia 2
Vanguard One India's richest city buckling under the weight of coronavirus COVID-19 Coronavirus 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top