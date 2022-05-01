What's new

India-UAE free trade pact comes into effect

INS_Vikrant

INS_Vikrant

FULL MEMBER
Nov 2, 2015
1,156
-7
1,528
Country
India
Location
India
The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between India and the UAE came into effect on Sunday, allowing most of the country’s exports a duty-free access to the Emirates.
The CEPA, which was signed in February, is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over $100 billion and trade in services to over $15 billion within five years.

In a symbolic gesture for operationalising the agreement, commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam handed over Certificates of Origin to three exporters from the gems and jewellery sector here.

The trade pact will help in taking the two-way trade to $100 billion in five years from the existing $60 billion.

“$100 billion is just a starter. As we go along, it will become $200 billion and then $500 billion in the years to come,” he said, adding that 99% of “our exports will go to zero duty in UAE”.

Overall, India will benefit from preferential market access provided by the UAE on over 97% of its tariff lines (or goods), which account for 99% of Indian exports to the UAE in value terms-particularly from labour-intensive sectors such as textiles, leather, footwear, sports goods, plastics, furniture, and engineering products.

The government is analysing a lot of trade pacts and trying to correct them.

www.google.com

India-UAE free trade pact comes into force

The CEPA, which was signed in February, is expected to increase the total value of bilateral trade in goods to over $100 billion and trade in services to over $15 billion within five years.
www.google.com www.google.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 3, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Free Trade Agreement: India’s exports worth $26 billion to UAE to get 5% duty relief
Replies
0
Views
221
punch2000
P
INDIAPOSITIVE
GCC, India set to sign free trade pact
Replies
3
Views
356
HaMoTZeMaS
HaMoTZeMaS
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-Israel-US-UAE ‘West Asian Quad’ crucial to address complex global threats, says UAE envoy
Replies
10
Views
525
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
INDIAPOSITIVE
PM Modi Praises UAE For Kashmir Investments
2
Replies
23
Views
791
Salza
Salza
INDIAPOSITIVE
India to set up first IIT abroad in UAE as part of latest trade deal
Replies
0
Views
219
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom