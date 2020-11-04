What's new

India, U.S., Japan and Australia kick off large naval drills

U

Uncensored

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Mar 30, 2020
78
0
80
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
NEW DELHI (Reuters) - India, the United States, Japan and Australia began their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade on Tuesday, Indian government sources said, seen as part of efforts to balance China’s vast military and economic power in the region.

The annual “Malabar” wargames that India holds with the United States and Japan have been expanded to include Australia this year to cover all members of the Quad, an informal group of the four largest democracies in the Indo-Pacific.

China has accused the United States, which has been leading the effort to forge a common front among its allies, of a “Cold War mentality” and ideological prejudice.

Five ships of the Indian Navy, including a submarine, were deployed in the exercise along with U.S. Navy’s John S McCain missile destroyer, Australia’s Ballarat frigate and a Japanese destroyer, the Indian ministry of defence said.

There will be no contact between the military personnel of the four nations because of COVID-19 restrictions during the first phase of the drills running till Nov. 6, it said.

Later this month, India and the United States will deploy aircraft carriers in the drills, a military source said.

“The exercise will showcase the high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,” the defence ministry said in its statement.

The exercises comes at a time when the host, India, is locked in a military stand-off on the disputed land border with China.

Thousands of troops are in close proximity in the western Himalayas, where India says Chinese troops have intruded across its side of the de facto border. Beijing denies any intrusion and says India has been building roads and other infrastructure in the disputed area, causing the crisis.

Australia’s diplomatic relations with China also worsened this year after Canberra led calls for an international inquiry into the coronavirus pandemic and Beijing imposed trade sanctions on Australian beef and barley.

Separately, Japan is embroiled in a dispute with China over ownership of islands in the East China Sea.

www.reuters.com

India, U.S., Japan and Australia kick off large naval drills

India, the United States, Japan and Australia began their largest joint naval exercises in over a decade on Tuesday, Indian government sources said, seen as part of efforts to balance China's vast military and economic power in the region.
www.reuters.com www.reuters.com
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
346
-2
248
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
These four are the saviors of the free world. I wish Pakistan would join them instead of selling ourselves to China. All those pro-China voices in Pakistan will soon regret their stupidity. Mark my words, it's just a matter of time.
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 23, 2020
70
0
90
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
These four are the saviors of the free world. I wish Pakistan would join them instead of selling ourselves to China. All those pro-China voices in Pakistan will soon regret their stupidity. Mark my words, it's just a matter of time.
Click to expand...
No thanks, Pakistan doesn't want to become Israeli puppets.
 
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 23, 2020
70
0
90
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
So you'd rather be a Chinese puppet? Israel has a billion times more integrity than China
I prefer Jews over bat eating, disease spreading Asians any day
Click to expand...
I don't like the Chinese either and think we shouldn't side with anybody.

Israel has integrity? who told you that?

If you want to see Israeli integrity go to Gaza
20200523_210536.jpg
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
346
-2
248
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
CatSultan said:
I don't like the Chinese either and think we shouldn't side with anybody.

Israel has integrity? who told you that?

If you want to see Israeli integrity go to Gaza
Click to expand...
Why not the West Bank? It's the same people right? Palestinian Arabs? Why is Gaza touted as an example of Israel's misbehavior but not the West Bank. I'll tell you why, Gaza is ruled by Iranian backed terrorists who regularly attack Israel, often without provocation, while West Bank is not ruled by that same disgusting group
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,756
-1
8,912
Country
China
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
Why not the West Bank? It's the same people right? Palestinian Arabs? Why is Gaza touted as an example of Israel's misbehavior but not the West Bank. I'll tell you why, Gaza is ruled by Iranian backed terrorists who regularly attack Israel, often without provocation, while West Bank is not ruled by that same disgusting group
Click to expand...
That's kind of Indian logic. You occupied other country land(Pakistan Kashmiris'), and claim the other side terrorists.
INSANE.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
3,756
-1
8,912
Country
China
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
Insane, just like you call the Uighurs terrorists because they don't eat pork and fast in Ramadan
Click to expand...
I have Uighurs friends, classmates. and I like them very much. They are very straightforward, and I admire one girl when I was in school. She didn't marry me though. :hitwall:
  1. Not every Uighurs are Muslim.
  2. Not all of them are religious even they are born in a so called Muslim family.
  3. Most of them not religious at all, kind of like Muslim in Central Asia, such as Kazakhstan. They drink alcohol a lot, eat everything including the things other Muslim may not eat.
  4. Even some of them are kind of religious, they are very different from those in ME, or KSA. They don't practice Islam much.
Those are facts, they are who they are. The world is bigger than you thought, and more diverse than you can imagine.

Uighurs living standard is much better than your India slum, $hit hole.

Oh, btw. Xinjiang is living peacefully. Not under curfew for a whole damn year. Everyone is allowed to travel in Xinjiang, including foreigners, such as Indians, Americans.

Take a closer look, eye opener for you.
 
Last edited:
CatSultan

CatSultan

FULL MEMBER

New Recruit

Oct 23, 2020
70
0
90
Country
Pakistan
Location
United States
Cherub786 said:
Why not the West Bank? It's the same people right? Palestinian Arabs? Why is Gaza touted as an example of Israel's misbehavior but not the West Bank. I'll tell you why, Gaza is ruled by Iranian backed terrorists who regularly attack Israel, often without provocation, while West Bank is not ruled by that same disgusting group
Click to expand...
Long Live Hamas.

Hamas isn't backed by Iran, they just by weapons from them because they have a common enemy.
 
Cherub786

Cherub786

FULL MEMBER
Jul 28, 2020
346
-2
248
Country
Canada
Location
Canada
CatSultan said:
Long Live Hamas.

Hamas isn't backed by Iran, they just by weapons from them because they have a common enemy.
Click to expand...
I strongly disagree. It is clear that now that their funding from Gulf Arab sources is no longer there, Hamas increasingly depends upon Iran for survival, and Iran's financial aid doesn't come with no strings attached. This is why I notice every time Iran is under pressure or threatened with retaliation for its misbehavior by either the US, Israel or both, Hamas is given the wink to attack Israel without provocation. Why? Because when Hamas does so, Israel inevitably (and justly) retaliates, then much of the Muslim and other media start crying about Gaza which diverts attention from Iran. Hamas are therefore a bunch of useful idiots that Iran exploits to their advantage.
And don't forget the group Islamic Jihad is even more of an Iranian proxy than Hamas, in fact, openly so. Islamic Jihad also launches unprovoked attacks on Israel if Hamas doesn't, again, thereby incurring Israeli retaliation. Take Iran out of the equation and I guarantee you the situation in Gaza will improve and there will be less violence and chaos there
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 1, Members: 0, Guests: 1)

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top