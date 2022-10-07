India : Two soldiers killed, one injured after barrel of T-90 Bhishma tank explodes in Jhansi; Court of Inquiry set up

UP: Two soldiers killed, one injured after barrel of T-90 Bhishma tank explodes in Jhansi; Court of Inquiry set up | Lucknow News - Times of India The incident occurred at around 7pm in Babina field firing range point 6A, while 55 armoured regiment was engaged in an annual exercise which starte

LUCKNOW: At least two soldiers — including the commander and the gunner of T-90 Bhishma tank — were killed and the driver was injured following the explosion of the tank's barrel in Jhansi district of Uttar Pradesh on Thursday.The incident occurred at around 7pm in Babina field firing range point 6A, while 55 armoured regiment was engaged in an annual exercise which started on October 1.According to a copy of a general diary of Babina Police lodged by a major rank officer, “Due to a burst of the barrel of a T-90 tank during night firing, the three-member crew of the tank sustained injuries. They all were evacuated immediately and taken to Babina Military Hospital, where two people were declared dead.”The deceased were identified as Naib Subedar Sumer Singh Bagaria of Rajasthan and Sukanta Mandal of West Bengal, while the injured driver of the tank was identified as Lance Dafadar Pradeep Singh Yadav of Sant Kabir Nagar district UP.According to a press statement released by the defence ministry, Pradeep is out of danger and is under treatment.“A Court of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the incident,” read the statement.It added that the Indian Army has expressed their deep condolences to the bereaved families of the soldiers who lost their lives in the accident.Speaking on condition anonymity, an armoured regiment officer told TOI that there could be several reasons behind the barrel blast.“It could be dust or may be faulty ammunition which might have caused the blast. Only after a detailed inquiry one may be able to know the reason behind the unfortunate incident which took two lives,” he said.