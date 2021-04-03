India: Two minors fed dung for entering orchard in Telangana

Two minors fed dung for entering orchard in Telangana | Hyderabad News - Times of India Thorrur police arrested two persons who stuffed cow dung in the mouths of two minor boys after tying their hands at Kantayapalem village in Mahbubabad

HYDERABAD: Thorrur police arrested two persons who stuffed cow dung in the mouths of two minor boys after tying their hands at Kantayapalem village in Mahbubabad district. The accused resorted to the act after the boys trespassed into the mango orchard in search of a missing pet dog.On Thursday evening, two boys from Sai Nagar in Thorrur entered a mango orchard adjacent to the main road near Kantayapalem in search of their missing pet dog.The caretakers of the mango orchard, Bhanoth Yaku of Bothala Thanda and Bhanoth Ramulu of Hachu Thandam, caught the boys suspecting they had came to steal the mangoes.“The accused tied up the hands of the boys and hit them with sticks. They also resorted to the heinous act of stuffing cow dung in the mouths of the boys and smeared dung on their faces,” Mahabubabad SP N Koti Reddy said.The accused recorded the videos of the act on cell phones and shared it on social media. After the videos went viral on social media, police registered a suo motu case against the accused under sections 342, 324, 504 of the IPC and section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.On Friday, police arrested Yaku and Ramulu for tying up and assaulting the boys.“Apart from the two accused, we have also booked P Satish and D Ramu of Thorrur for recording the videos of the assault and instigating Yaku and Ramulu to assault the boys. The victims belong to SC community and after ascertaining the caste particulars of Satish and Ramu, a case will be booked against them under SC&ST POA Act,” the SP said.