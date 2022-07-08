What's new

India Turns up Heat on Huawei Over Tax Evasion – ET

Skull and Bones

Skull and Bones

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 29, 2011
16,101
-4
28,420
Country
India
Location
United States
After Xiaomi and Vivo, India is now turning up the heat on the local unit of another Chinese technology company, Huawei, accusing it of making illegal remittances to its parent in China in an attempt to evade taxes, The Economic Times reported.

Pointing to alleged anomalies in the revenues reported by Huawei Telecommunications India, the Indian tax officials said the local arm remitted 7.5 billion rupees, or around $95 million, over two financial years despite suffering falling revenue, the report added.

www.asiafinancial.com

India Turns up Heat on Huawei Over Tax Evasion - ET

After Xiaomi and Vivo, India has now accused Huawei it of making illegal remittances to its parent in China to evade taxes.
www.asiafinancial.com www.asiafinancial.com

So the witch hunt has begun.
 
vi-va

vi-va

SENIOR MEMBER
Jan 23, 2019
6,486
3
14,967
Country
China
Location
United States
Now, Chinese companies knew very clear that India will blackmail them no matter what they did in India.

Thank you, India. Thank you, BJP/Modi.
 
F

Finer

SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 29, 2013
3,240
0
2,090
Skull and Bones said:
True, once you get caught, you're screwed. Chinese firms are feeling the heat now, because of malpractices of few, all will be scrutinized.
Click to expand...
It also sends the message to the potential investors that India is not friendly to investments. It is very tricky position to be at.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 5, Members: 2, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

S
India seizes $725 million in Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
Replies
3
Views
326
Surya 1
S
Pakistan Space Agency
Shah Mehmood Qureshi’s wife on FBR radar for tax evasion
Replies
4
Views
252
General Dong
General Dong
beijingwalker
China smartphone brands, including Xiaomi, Vivo and Oppo, continue to lead India smartphone growth in 2021: report
Replies
2
Views
368
Andhadhun
A
Jackdaws
Chinese Vivo officials flee India
2 3 4 5 6 7
Replies
98
Views
2K
GreatHanWarrior
G
Vanguard One
India seizes $725 million of Xiaomi assets over illegal remittances
Replies
5
Views
440
Aspen
Aspen

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom