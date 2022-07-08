India Turns up Heat on Huawei Over Tax Evasion - ET After Xiaomi and Vivo, India has now accused Huawei it of making illegal remittances to its parent in China to evade taxes.

After Xiaomi and Vivo, India is now turning up the heat on the local unit of another Chinese technology company, Huawei, accusing it of making illegal remittances to its parent in China in an attempt to evade taxes, The Economic Times reported.Pointing to alleged anomalies in the revenues reported by Huawei Telecommunications India, the Indian tax officials said the local arm remitted 7.5 billion rupees, or around $95 million, over two financial years despite suffering falling revenue, the report added.So the witch hunt has begun.