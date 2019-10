regional stability :

lets hang Saddam, lets invade Iraq

lets intend to overthrow Assad

lets beat the Qaddafi to death

let elected president of Egypt die in prison while being judged by coup government.

let Israel bomb Syria's legitimate and recognized state,at their will for any reasons concerning only Israel's security.



anti -terror :

lets fly thousand miles to fight terrorism ( Iraq,Syria,Afghanistan



co-operation :

let us all come together for being eager on oil,

let us choose a good "loyal and obedient partner" for "co-operation"

let us deliver thousands of trucks of weapons and gadgets to some junkies,which intends to do terrorist acts on turkey



Turkey conducts an operation to secure its border from bunch of rats :

that is dangerous, Turkey is playing with fire, Turkey is interfering with Syria's internal matters, de-stabilizing region, wow wow wow its too concerning,lets condemn them since our masters told us to do so.

