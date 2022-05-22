What's new

India-Turkey ties go back to Vedic ages, says Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,128
-19
9,528
Country
India
Location
India
The Turkish Ambassador to India, Firat Sunel, has said that the ties between India and Turkey go "back to Vedic ages" as he emphasised on promoting more economic engagement. His comments come as both the countries are celebrating 75 years of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.

Speaking at the celebration of ties in Delhi on Saturday, ambassador Sunel said, "Turkey and India share deep-rooted historical and cultural linkages. The aspect of economic and cultural relations between ancient India and Anatolia dates back to the Vedic ages. "




Turkey and India established formal diplomatic ties in 1948 even though both sides have engaged in the past. A pre-independent India had extended support to the Ottoman Empire after it was sanctioned following its defeat in World War One.

The ambassador, who is also a well-known author, explained, "India‘s rapid progress in different areas and ever-growing importance in the global economy and international politics since the 1990s has led Türkiye (Turkey) to develop a strategy that gives India high attention in the domain of South Asian politics."




Bilateral trade between India and Turkey grew to US$ 9.3 billion last year.

Noting the robust trade ties, the ambassador said, "Economic and commercial cooperation constitutes an important dimension of our relations. The trend in the first four months of this year indicates that we will easily exceed the 10-billion threshold in 2022."

As the Covid crisis abates, the focus will be on re-establishing people-to-people links, Sunel said, hoping that “more than 1 million Indian tourists visit Türkiye annually."

www.wionews.com

India-Turkey ties go back to Vedic ages, says Turkish envoy Firat Sunel

Turkey and India established formal diplomatic ties in 1948 even though both sides have engaged in the past. A pre-independent India had extended support to the Ottoman Empire after it was sanctioned following its defeat in World War One
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

Titanium100
US-Turkey back together dating or perhaps lovers again?
2
Replies
21
Views
996
AUz
AUz
INDIAPOSITIVE
India-Israel-US-UAE ‘West Asian Quad’ crucial to address complex global threats, says UAE envoy
Replies
10
Views
542
Syama Ayas
Syama Ayas
dBSPL
Turkiye has appointed Ambassador Serdar Kilic as special envoy to normalise ties with Armenia
Replies
3
Views
339
dBSPL
dBSPL
pikkuboss
In Move Likely To Irk China, India To Open Mission In Lithuania To Expand Diplomatic, Trade Ties
Replies
5
Views
230
Sudarshan
Sudarshan
Deliorman
Israel's Herzog visits Turkey, meets Erdoğan to 'restart' ties
Replies
4
Views
435
Muhammed45
Muhammed45

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom