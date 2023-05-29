India trying to wear a mask of sympathy with Pakistan

Yes. And this was Imran's fatal flaw. All he had to do was the wait instead of picking open fight with the combined opposition AND the military Establishment. Imran could not have possibly won that war quick enough to get back to power. But his follies are water under the bridge. But I want to look forward and my views about the path forward are in other threads: Basically I want stability in Pakistan for the next 10 years regardless of who is in power!!



About the OP: We can't blame India for being gleeful about Pakistan's huge problems and we can't blame India for trying to be opportunist when opportunity is given. However, if India's goal is to take northern parts of Pakistan to reach the coveted regions of Central Asia, then that's not going to happen right now and probably not for many years. Not only India faces a potent Pakistani military, which in a defensive posture, is a formidable force, but also the population which would hug any Indian occupation in northern Pakistan would be heavily armed and hostile. And all that before factoring in China's enhanced presence in Laddakh region.



Indian planners, if they have the 'wisdom' for a 'long view', should take the olive branch that has been extended to them from Pakistan since the Musharraf-Manmohan dialogues and follow the advice of Vajpayee who said the problem of Kashmir are solvable through the prism of 'Insaaniyat' (humanity) [instead of a real estate problem].