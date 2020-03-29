What's new

India trying to create sectarian conflict in Pakistan, says PM Imran

India trying to create sectarian conflict in Pakistan, says PM Imran
Web Desk On Oct 11, 2020


ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi, ARY News reported.
Taking to Twitter, PM Imran said, “My govt has known and I have repeatedly stated this on TV, since last 3 months India’s attempts to target kill Aalims from Sunni & Shia sects to create sectarian conflict across the country.”

“We have prevented a number of such attempts preemptively in last few months. Our intelligence orgs & law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also.”

We have prevented a number of such attempts preemptively in last few months. Our intelligence orgs & law enforcement agencies will nab culprits of this murder also. Our ulema from all sects must ensure people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilise Pak
— Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) October 10, 2020
The prime minister urged religious scholars from all sects to ensure people do not fall prey to this nefarious Indian design to destabilize Pakistan.
Renowned religious scholar Maulana Adil and his driver were gunned down by unidentified armed men in Karachi on Saturday.

Jamia Farooqia’s Maulana Adil was on his way when unidentified armed men, riding on a motorcycle, opened fire on his vehicle in Shah Faisal Colony.
Resultantly, Maulana Adil and his driver suffered multiple bullet injuries and were rushed to the Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center where doctors pronounced them dead on arrival. Hospital sources said that two bullets hit Maulana Adil, including one to the neck which proved fatal.


Maulana Adil was the son of eminent religious scholar Saleemullah Khan and was the head of Jamia Farooqia, a renowned university of Islamic learnings and related disciplines in Karachi.
Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah directed to apprehend the suspects involved in the assassination of the religious scholar immediately.

India trying to create sectarian conflict in Pakistan, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Saturday strongly condemned the killing of Maulana Adil of Jamia Farooqia in Karachi.
Shame on India.


India will never want peace in the region, India is epicentre of terrorism. Through proxy India kills innocent civilians in neighbourhood.
 
