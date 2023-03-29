India tried to attack the US Navy in 1971 (repost with proof)

Indian Air Force Pilot (now Air Cmmdr.) K.K Badhwar's logbook, where the incident is visible in the last entry.
Per a retired US Navy officer who used to operate on the Enterprise in 1971, they were deployed to the Bay of Bengal to assist in rescue operations of Americans in the conflict zone.
The Indians panicked, and sent a group of jets to the Enterprise. They radioed the Enterprise, (I don't recall his exact words)
"US Carrier, you entering Indian waters. Turn back or our planes will attack you!"
The captain of the USS Enterprise then replied,
"Send only the planes you don't want back."
After realising their aukaat, the Indians quickly aborted their balakot-esque mission mid flight and ran away - visible in Air Commodre K.K B's log book.