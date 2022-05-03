India travel thread

There used to be a sticky here but it seems to have got canned.. so here's another thread about traveling to India for non Indians...I'll begin with this guy, very frugal "string budgeteer" hippy type guy who knows India pretty well.. subscribe to check out his other vids tooraw and no spin India.. the good, the bad, the dirty, the scamsters, the nice folk, the luxury and the poverty.. ekdum genuine VLOG !I'll add more from a variety of very different people from everywhere, both local and foreign..