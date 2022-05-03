What's new

India travel thread

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
2,798
-12
1,533
Country
India
Location
India
There used to be a sticky here but it seems to have got canned.. so here's another thread about traveling to India for non Indians...

I'll begin with this guy, very frugal "string budgeteer" hippy type guy who knows India pretty well.. subscribe to check out his other vids too


raw and no spin India.. the good, the bad, the dirty, the scamsters, the nice folk, the luxury and the poverty.. ekdum genuine VLOG !

I'll add more from a variety of very different people from everywhere, both local and foreign..
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

P
Tata, India's electric vehicle king, takes a frugal road less travelled
Replies
0
Views
119
punch2000
P
khansaheeb
Expert warns of impending ‘genocide’ of Muslims in India
Replies
3
Views
342
Akshay89
Akshay89
D
More Than 2,300 People in U.K. Infected With India Covid Strain
Replies
0
Views
275
d00od00o
D
S
One of the oldest surviving historical accounts of India was written by this Korean Buddhist monk
Replies
3
Views
410
Suriya
S
beijingwalker
Chinese tourists are the most sought after throughout the world
Replies
1
Views
256
Solidify
S

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom