India Tops South Asia Hunger Chart Amid COVID19 Pandemic

With the lopsided development in India and the huge discrepancy in haves and haves-not, the rich-poor divide, even if India becomes an upper income level country and with a 3 times increase in GDP nominal...the hunger index rank of India will hover around 94, plus/minus.



The reason is, India will always remain a country with some Islands of prosperity in a sea of poverty and disease, the reasons are well known for this lopsided development and documented many times...