India tops in Asia with most sugar daddies, unemployment, inequality cited as reason

According to a leading sugar dating website, India has 3,38,000 sugar daddies, followed by Indonesia at 60,250.

New Delhi: India has the highest number of sugar daddies among all the Asian countries, according to a leading sugar dating website and app.

India with 3,38,000 sugar daddies is followed by Indonesia at 60,250.

Sugar dating is an emerging phenomenon, especially in India.

Sugar dating app works like any regular dating app in which one has to answer basic questions about their age, gender and preferences, and can see the profiles of other people based on various parameters such as location, age and wealth. The person needs to indicate whether they are looking for ‘success and wealth’ or ‘looks and charm’.

