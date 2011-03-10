What's new

Featured India Tops 6 Million COVID-19 Cases

Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,725
-16
18,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
NEW DELHI - India’s tally of coronavirus cases topped six million on Monday as the country – currently the second worst hit - continued to have the highest daily number of new cases in the world.

With no let-up in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to follow rules that mandate wearing face masks. "These rules are weapons in the war against corona. They are potent tools to save the life of every citizen," he said in a monthly radio address Sunday.

The virus has surged since public transport, businesses, markets, hotels, restaurants and bars reopened in most cities after India began easing its stringent lockdown. Two million cases were added in the last 23 days.

“We have seen the most rapid rate of rise of infections in the last few weeks and that testifies to the fact that our control strategies have not really been effective post the lockdown,” according to K. Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India in New Delhi. “There was greater laxity in wearing masks and in holding crowded events, giving the virus easy access to people. This could have been slowed down.”

Although the number of daily cases has dropped marginally in recent days, giving some optimism that the peak may have passed, health experts caution that the coming festival season poses a challenge. “Static crowds, indoors or outdoors, or slow-moving crowds in shopping areas will be problematic in terms of triggering super spreader events, especially when people are not wearing masks,” Reddy said.

No more lockdowns

However, authorities have indicated that the country will not impose any more lockdowns as the focus turns to reviving India’s battered economy and most public health experts agree that shuttering the country cannot stop but only delay the virus.

With the number of fatalities due to the virus in India likely to touch 100,000 within days, public health experts say the stress should be on controlling the death toll. On Monday, the health ministry reported 95,542 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, also called on citizens to guard against a sense of complacency. “We are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following Covid-appropriate behavior,” the health minister said during an interaction with social media users.

Herd immunity happens when a large part of the community develops antibodies against the virus, acting as a wall against its further spread.

After recent surveys in some of India’s densely populated cities such as the Indian capital, Mumbai and Pune have shown that nearly 30 percent of the people have antibodies for coronavirus, some health experts had expressed optimism that the country could eventually achieve herd immunity but others say it could be months or years before that happens, if it ever does.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly Saturday pledged to help produce potential coronavirus vaccines for other countries, saying India’s huge pharmaceutical industry would be an asset in the pandemic.

“As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today,” he said “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the crisis.”

www.voanews.com

India Tops 6 Million COVID-19 Cases

India’s tally of coronavirus cases topped six million on Monday as the country – currently the second worst hit - continued to have the highest daily number of new cases in the world. With no let-up in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to follow rules that mandate wearing face...
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,725
-16
18,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Dalit said:
As predicted, Modi is on suicide mission.
Click to expand...
India under Modi is done. Economy devastated. Major conflicts with almost every neighbour. Indian secular and democratic image shattered. Killings of minorities rampant. Lynching and rape of women skyrocketing. Now covid is taking its toll and Modi has no answers. No lock down means more covid infections and deaths.
 
V

Vikki

FULL MEMBER
Jan 31, 2018
947
-21
730
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
NEW DELHI - India’s tally of coronavirus cases topped six million on Monday as the country – currently the second worst hit - continued to have the highest daily number of new cases in the world.

With no let-up in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to follow rules that mandate wearing face masks. "These rules are weapons in the war against corona. They are potent tools to save the life of every citizen," he said in a monthly radio address Sunday.

The virus has surged since public transport, businesses, markets, hotels, restaurants and bars reopened in most cities after India began easing its stringent lockdown. Two million cases were added in the last 23 days.

“We have seen the most rapid rate of rise of infections in the last few weeks and that testifies to the fact that our control strategies have not really been effective post the lockdown,” according to K. Srinath Reddy, President of the Public Health Foundation of India in New Delhi. “There was greater laxity in wearing masks and in holding crowded events, giving the virus easy access to people. This could have been slowed down.”

Although the number of daily cases has dropped marginally in recent days, giving some optimism that the peak may have passed, health experts caution that the coming festival season poses a challenge. “Static crowds, indoors or outdoors, or slow-moving crowds in shopping areas will be problematic in terms of triggering super spreader events, especially when people are not wearing masks,” Reddy said.

No more lockdowns

However, authorities have indicated that the country will not impose any more lockdowns as the focus turns to reviving India’s battered economy and most public health experts agree that shuttering the country cannot stop but only delay the virus.

With the number of fatalities due to the virus in India likely to touch 100,000 within days, public health experts say the stress should be on controlling the death toll. On Monday, the health ministry reported 95,542 deaths.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Harsh Vardhan, also called on citizens to guard against a sense of complacency. “We are far from having achieved any kind of herd immunity which necessitates that all of us should continue following Covid-appropriate behavior,” the health minister said during an interaction with social media users.

Herd immunity happens when a large part of the community develops antibodies against the virus, acting as a wall against its further spread.

After recent surveys in some of India’s densely populated cities such as the Indian capital, Mumbai and Pune have shown that nearly 30 percent of the people have antibodies for coronavirus, some health experts had expressed optimism that the country could eventually achieve herd immunity but others say it could be months or years before that happens, if it ever does.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Modi in his address to the United Nations General Assembly Saturday pledged to help produce potential coronavirus vaccines for other countries, saying India’s huge pharmaceutical industry would be an asset in the pandemic.

“As the largest vaccine-producing country of the world, I want to give one more assurance to the global community today,” he said “India’s vaccine production and delivery capacity will be used to help all humanity in fighting the crisis.”

www.voanews.com

India Tops 6 Million COVID-19 Cases

India’s tally of coronavirus cases topped six million on Monday as the country – currently the second worst hit - continued to have the highest daily number of new cases in the world. With no let-up in sight, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Indians to follow rules that mandate wearing face...
www.voanews.com www.voanews.com
Click to expand...
India past its peak...read this
m.timesofindia.com

7-day average down 9 days in row, is India past peak? | India News - Times of India

India News: The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in India has been steadily falling for nine consecutive days from September 17 to September 26, the firs
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
 
Dalit

Dalit

ELITE MEMBER
Mar 16, 2012
10,725
-16
18,504
Country
Pakistan
Location
Netherlands
Vikki said:
India past its peak...read this
m.timesofindia.com

7-day average down 9 days in row, is India past peak? | India News - Times of India

India News: The seven-day average of daily Covid-19 cases in India has been steadily falling for nine consecutive days from September 17 to September 26, the firs
m.timesofindia.com m.timesofindia.com
Click to expand...
You are done. Keep dreaming. Even after 10th wave India won't have reached the peak. Your population numbers are a major curse. Your behaviour is an even bigger problem. Every neighbour should boycott India unless it seeks a major covid crisis.
 
Indx-techs

Indx-techs

FULL MEMBER
Dec 3, 2016
448
-3
529
Country
India
Location
India
Dalit said:
You are done.
Click to expand...
And you are an idiot. Without scanning, there will be no infections. Pakistan had one of lowest daily testing rates and yet toned down testing for 2% fall in infection rate (because ran out of kits) and Bangladesh eventually increased testing cost per person much higher (which led to its stall).
Most of small and poor countries like Pakistan & Bangladesh etc.. Afghanistan and African countries can't even afford to do anything. Hence, they have stopped tracing and let their populations die. Only a couple like India have still not given up and trying to trace all the cases.

India's daily testing rate is close to developed countries and even will catch up with developed countries in total testing rate in two weeks. Recovery rate is over 80% and less than 1 million out of these 6 million are positive. Even less than 20% of them are contagious enough to be hospitalised and even less than 3% of them are serious.
Majority of Indian patients aren't serious, it's just India's tracing which is efficient.
Dalit said:
Economy devastated.
Click to expand...
Indian industries have 40% inventory lying idle since this COVID ruckus started. And unlike Pakistan and Bangladesh who just make textiles in name of industries, Indian ones are mostly manufactured machines, automobiles, industrial installations like boilers & reactors and electronics. It is a far more formal and regulated economy.
It will be quite evident that who is devasted just after lockdown is lifted. India or the countries who haven't counted their real population for 3 decades.
Dalit said:
Killings of minorities rampant. Lynching and rape of women skyrocketing.
Click to expand...
Statistics speak louder than rants and they have been implying decline in crime rates for a decade. Unlike India where rape is considered really heinous, it's quite common in India's neighbors in terms of per million population.

As for minorities, Jains, Sikhs, Christians & Buddhists are living harmonious enough like. The special minority group/second largest majority group of India is known for its peaceful activities around India and world for decades.
Dalit said:
Indian secular and democratic image shattered.
Click to expand...
Don't see any reactions from any country except for those which are either ruled by or whose foundation is Islamic extremism.
 
T

Taimoor Khan

ELITE MEMBER
Jan 20, 2016
10,914
3
15,899
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indx-techs said:
And you are an idiot. Without scanning, there will be no infections. Pakistan had one of lowest daily testing rates and yet toned down testing for 2% fall in infection rate (because ran out of kits) and Bangladesh eventually increased testing cost per person much higher (which led to its stall).
Most of small and poor countries like Pakistan & Bangladesh etc.. Afghanistan and African countries can't even afford to do anything. Hence, they have stopped tracing and let their populations die. Only a couple like India have still not given up and trying to trace all the cases.
Click to expand...

That BS Indian establishment is feeding you gullible Indians as they are getting embarrassed by Pakistan success in takling COVID19.

You don't test just for the sake of it. Let that first get through you thick skull. Even here in UK, they only test those who are experiencing the symptoms. In Pakistan this has already died down, the FACT the most hospitals have wrapped up their designated covid wards speaks for it self.
 
Pakistan Space Agency

Pakistan Space Agency

SENIOR MEMBER
Apr 22, 2019
3,256
-23
4,982
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Indx-techs said:
... Without scanning, there will be no infections. Pakistan had one of lowest daily testing rates and yet toned down testing for 2% fall in infection rate (because ran out of kits) and Bangladesh eventually increased testing cost per person much higher (which led to its stall).
Most of small and poor countries like Pakistan & Bangladesh etc.. Afghanistan and African countries can't even afford to do anything. Hence, they have stopped tracing and let their populations die. Only a couple like India have still not given up and trying to trace all the cases. ...
Click to expand...
What baqwas is this?

Why do you think the world is looking at Pakistan as a great example of fighting Covid-19?

Pakistan has one of the youngest populations in the world, wonderful climate and the lockdown was done in phases and lifted in phases.

On the other hand, India decided to make hundreds of millions of it's own citizens internal migrants within hours in an extremely chaotic lockdown, wasted time on turning the virus as a communal weapon, brought thousands of infected Indians home in full plane-loads from abroad and just burried it's head in the sand.

Where are all the Pakistani dead bodies from this virus as per your wishes?

I am related to hundreds if not thousands of Pakistanis and so far no one has died from Covid-19.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
U Three top Apple suppliers to commit $900 million to India smartphone incentive plan: sources Central & South Asia 0
B Bangladeshis top visitors in India in 2019 With 2.87 million visits Bangladesh Defence Forum 4
TruthTheOnlyDefense At 732 Million, India Tops List on Number of People Without Access to sanitation: Report World Affairs 81
The Eagle India tops global pollution deaths of 9 million a year: Study World Affairs 3
S India tops global list of pollution-related deaths with 2.5 million victims: Report Central & South Asia 1
Tripoli India tops world hunger list with 194 million people: UN report World Affairs 70
HellzHere US will send 75 million jobs to India or China,top educator warns. World Affairs 33
52051 Another india victory: Fresh clashes at Pangong Tso, Indian Army repulses PLA attack on Black Top Indian Defence Forum 21
D India over 4,000 Cases Pending Against Politicians, Top Court Says "Shocking" World Affairs 0
D India Will Retaliate If Its Defences On Heights Are Breached: Top Sources World Affairs 10

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top