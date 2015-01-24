India Today = Late Qing China

Following the Opium Wars against Britain and France and then the Taiping Rebellion, the Qing Dynasty undertook the Self Strengthening Movement （自强运动）to modernize China's military and economy in the model of the west, while preserving the essential nature of the Chinese imperial system. This lasted from 1865 to 1895.



In 1862, Prince Gong proposed importing western learning, industrial products and weapons to China while taking no political reforms. He made reformers like Li Hongzhang leaders. He brought in German and British advisors. During the Self Strengthening Movement years, it looked as if the dynasty would not only survive, but thrive as a major power in the industial era.



This belief was not limited to the emperor or the Qing government. Many Western governments believed that China was reviving itself. Despite going to war with China British Empire allied with the Qing Dynasty against Russia and Japan. In 1894 on the eve of the first Sino-Japanese War, British advisor William Lang suggested that the Beiyang Fleet was the greatest naval force in Asia, and that "Japan must be crushed". Why was there any doubt? The Beiyang Fleet was made from the best German and British steel battleships with latest electrical, armor and large 12 inch guns.



However, all this will be futile. In 1895, Imperial Japan crushed the Beiyang Fleet. Corruption, opium and arrogance destroyed the fleet long before it steamed out to meet the Japanese.



---------



Today, India is in an even worse situation.



Just like the Qing Dynasty, India believes in modernization without cultural or political reform. It puts wholesale stock in the opinions, ideas and technologies of foreigners.



India does not have the same ability of the Qing Dynasty to maintain its own armed forces. Qing Dynasty had Jiangnan Shipyard and Fuzhou Shipyard to maintain its fleets. They had Hanyang Arsenal to arm soldiers with rifles and cannons. Today, India does not have its own aerospace or naval industry capable of maintaining its air and naval forces. It even has to import AK rifles - even the Qing Dynasty did not have to import rifles. They were capable of copying Winchesters.



India, just like the Qing Dynasty, is addicted to western opium - ideology and technology. It cannot ween itself off these due to institutional dependence. Just like opium, excessive ideology can make someone delusional. Just look at how many Indians think that 'democracy' is a magic thing that will make them bulletproof just like the Boxer rebellion.



Unfortunately, India today is the sick man of Asia.



India is lucky that China is not even 1% as aggressive as Imperial Japan or the British Empire. Otherwise it would be humiliated again. However, even a panda can get aggressive when the elephant keeps poking it and taking its bamboo.