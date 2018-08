An illegal slaughterhouse functioning deep in the heart of Kodipalya village in Karnataka's Ramnagar district where 200 new-born calves are slaughtered daily was raided on Tuesday by animal activists and police officials from Kudur Police Station. An India Today reporter was also present on the site and filmed the entire raid.The Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) had initially refused to give police protection to the animal activists to enter the slaughterhouse. He said there was not enough force available and entering this slaughterhouse will cause a 'law and order situation'. But he confirmed that police force would be provided on the next day for the raid. On the day of the raid, two unarmed policemen were provided to accompany animal activist Joshine Anthony and the India Today reporter to visit the alleged crime site.On entering the slaughterhouse compound, bones, skulls, calf intestines were seen lying on the ground along with pools of blood. While there was no doubt that there was indeed an illegal slaughterhouse functioning in the area, surprisingly there was no sign of the calves anywhere on the plot. Whereas just a day ago, the animals were seen roaming inside the slaughterhouse plot. The word on the raid had clearly leaked once the police was informed indicating a nexus between the police and meat mafia.