India to work with Bangladesh to help develop hi-tech parks, IT sector

Prothom Alo English DeskPublished: 24 November 2020, 22:20Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami calls on state minister for Information and Communication Technology Zunaid Ahmed Palak at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park conference room at ICT Tower in Agargaon, Dhaka on 24 November 2020PIDIndia and Bangladesh will work together to invest in Bangladesh’s hi-tech parks and develop and flourish the Information Technology (IT) sector of the country, reports news agency BSS.Indian High Commissioner in Dhaka Vikram Kumar Doraiswami and state minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Zunaid Ahmed Palak discussed the matter at the Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park conference room at ICT Tower in city’s Agargaon area on Tuesday, a press release said.They discussed various issues of mutual interest, especially human resource development, development of IT industry and employment generation with the financial support of the government of India to implement IT or Hi-Tech Park establishment project at the district level (in 12 districts), the ongoing progress of information technology sector, investment potential in the ICT sector, technology transfer and cooperation in building a culture of start-ups, it added.Palak said at present, India is financing the project of setting up high-tech parks in 12 districts of the country.Another project aimed at setting up the Bangladesh-India IT Training and Incubation Centre is under implementation, he added.Palak said under the visionary leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina and under the overall supervision of her ICT affairs advisor Sajeeb Wazed Joy, the work of building a digital Bangladesh is continuously moving forward in the country.The Indian High envoy noted that there are many opportunities to work together for the sustainable development of the IT sector, adding that the partnership with Bangladesh in other sectors, including the ICT sector, would be further enhanced.He said that according to the vision of prime minister Sheikh Hasina, the progress of all sectors including ICT sector of Bangladesh is visible in a short time. It will go further in the coming days, he added.He said that co-operation between the two neighbouring countries in developing the ICT sector would be further enhanced in the future.