India to USA > Calling a Spade.. a Spade !

'Europe buys more Russian oil in an afternoon than India does in a month': EAM Jaishankar While speaking at the India-Uk Strategic Futures Forum earlier this month, S Jaishankar reiterated that European countries were the biggest importers of Russian gas and oil. | OpIndia News

As a German, I must say that your foreign minister is really a good politician, professional and diplomatic person. The world is looking to India and it is not betrayed. As Mr Jaishankar says, the world is changing.

Hats off to India. They are an independent country and will make their own way in the world and not cow down to other countries who may want to treat them like a glove puppet.

Dr jaishankar literally ruled the conference ...an amazing find for india and it's global diplomacy...

On Monday (April 11), External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar gave a befitting reply to a reporter, who had tried to raise the issue of Indian oil purchases from Russia during the 4th edition of the India-US 2+2 dialogue.“I noticed you referred to oil purchases. If you are looking at energy purchases from Russia, I would suggest that your attention should be focused on Europe,” he emphasised.Dr S Jaishankar pointed out, “We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures. Our total purchases for the month will be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So, you might want to think about it.”Full Video :& Some Reactions on Your tube :