India to upgrade surveillance along LAC with MQ-9B drones; Talks with US in 'advanced stage'

India is all set to buy 'Hunter-Killer' predator armed 30 MQ-9B drones. Modi govt is in an "advanced stage" of negotiations with the US for a deal worth $3 billion to crank up its surveillance apparatus along the Line Of Actual Control with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region. Rejecting reports of deal being off the table, the defence establishments said that the talks between New Delhi And Washington are underway for procurement. Remember, a variant of the MQ-9 "Reaper" was used to launch Hellfire missile that eliminated Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul last month. Watch this report to know more.