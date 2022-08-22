What's new

India to upgrade surveillance along LAC with MQ-9B drones; Talks with US in 'advanced stage'

India is all set to buy 'Hunter-Killer' predator armed 30 MQ-9B drones. Modi govt is in an "advanced stage" of negotiations with the US for a deal worth $3 billion to crank up its surveillance apparatus along the Line Of Actual Control with China as well as in the Indian Ocean region. Rejecting reports of deal being off the table, the defence establishments said that the talks between New Delhi And Washington are underway for procurement. Remember, a variant of the MQ-9 "Reaper" was used to launch Hellfire missile that eliminated Al-Qaeda Leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri in the heart of Kabul last month. Watch this report to know more.
 
Zarvan said:



Concerned Indian and Chinese posters shall be tagged.
 
I remember Iran once captured MQ-9. Besides India, has any other country purchased MQ-9?
No MQ-9 were captured by Iranian. You must be thinking of the smaller RQ-170. Also MQ-9 is not some advance tech US cannot lose, in fact, Taliban and Houthi rebel both shot down some MQ-9 before. It's a cheap way than to use F-16 or F-15E to perform a surgical strike.

Beside US. The following country purchased MQ-9

  1. Belgium​

  2. Dominican Republic​

  3. France​

  4. Germany​

  5. Greece​

  6. India​

  7. Italy​

  8. Netherlands​

  9. Spain​

  10. United Kingdom​

  11. United Arab Emirates​

  12. Taiwan​

  13. Japan​

  14. Morocco​

 
No MQ-9 were captured by Iranian. You must be thinking of the smaller RQ-170. Also MQ-9 is not some advance tech US cannot lose, in fact, Taliban and Houthi rebel both shot down some MQ-9 before. It's a cheap way than to use F-16 or F-15E to perform a surgical strike.

Beside US. The following country purchased MQ-9

  1. Belgium​

  2. Dominican Republic​

  3. France​

  4. Germany​

  5. Greece​

  6. India​

  7. Italy​

  8. Netherlands​

  9. Spain​

  10. United Kingdom​

  11. United Arab Emirates​

  12. Taiwan​

  13. Japan​

  14. Morocco​

cheap?
30 planes cost 3 billion dollars, but even the Taliban can shoot them down
 

