India to surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2050: Lancet

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

India to surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 01:32 PM ISTAsit Ranjan Mishra
  • Taking 2017 as the base year when India was the seventh largest economy, the Lancet paper said India will move up to become the fourth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan by 2030 and subsequently will overtake Japan in 2050

The Indian economy is set to become the third largest in the world behind China and the US by 2050 and retain the same position in 2100, a study published in the medical journal Lancet found by translating working age population of countries into scenarios for total GDP.

Taking 2017 as the base year when India was the seventh largest economy, the Lancet paper said India will move up to become the fourth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan by 2030 and subsequently will overtake Japan in 2050. India is currently the fifth largest economy in the world, closely followed by France and UK.

Indian government’s aspirations are also on similar line. Niti Aayog vice chairman Rajiv Kumar in May this year said India should aspire to become the 3rd largest economy by 2047. However, the current estimates are less optimistic compared to some earlier projections, possibly reflecting the economic slowdown due to the coronavirus pandemic. A study by Japan Centre for Economic Research in December last year, just before the outbreak of the pandemic said India would surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2029. Indian government’s own ambitious target to become a $5 trillion economy by 2025 is also set to be missed post the pandemic.

The Lancet paper warned that there would be huge declines in working age population in China and India, alongside steady increases in Nigeria, though India would maintain the top position. “By 2100, India was forecasted to still have the largest working-age population in the world, followed by Nigeria, China, and the USA. In our reference scenario, despite fertility rates lower than the replacement level, immigration sustained the US workforce," it added.

Other countries bolstered by immigration that rose up in the global rankings by GDP were Australia and Israel. Despite huge declines in population forecasted this century, the paper said Japan will remain the fourth-largest economy in 2100.

The key findings of the paper suggest that continued trends in female educational attainment and access to contraception will hasten declines in fertility and slow population growth. “A sustained TFR (total fertility rate) lower than the replacement level in many countries, including China and India, would have economic, social, environmental, and geopolitical consequences. Policy options to adapt to continued low fertility, while sustaining and enhancing female reproductive health, will be crucial in the years to come," it said.


India to surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2050: Lancet

Taking 2017 as the base year when India was the seventh largest economy, the Lancet paper said India will move up to become the fourth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan by 2030 and subsequently will overtake Japan in 2050
If this really happens, it must because Japan has no young people left and declines fast to bottom low.
 
My-Analogous

My-Analogous

If Modi will give another 5 years, i don't see India on maps in 2050
 
K

KurtisBrian

India net migration is worse than China's.
just google it....Macrotrends shows -0.383/1000 in 2019 and -0.396/1000 in 2018.

Indians with skills, education or wealth are extremely eager to get out of India then move to and buy something in a nation where another people have built something nice.

Doesn't work well for those people who created the nice place. Perhaps Genesis can be used as a weapon to deal with this theft done by financiers.
 
Nasr

Nasr

beijingwalker said:
India to surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2050: Lancet
Expect the zionist slaves america, britain and france to keep trying to prop up india as some glorified savior country that would save them from China. It's a friggin ploy, a build up to WW3. Pit the powers of the world against each other to slug it out, while zionists fulfill their agenda for israel. And india is the fukking idiot, that falls for the trap!!!
 
H

HassanCheema

Does that even mean anything?
I'm living Japan for last 15 years and national now.does that muppet even know Japanese living standard?China is like light years behind and india.....dont even start with me.....

You can prop fake economy while whole country is falling apart.ground realities that we need to look after not fake numbers to pump the chest.
 
