India to surpass Japan to become the third largest economy by 2050: Lancet

Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 01:32 PM IST

Taking 2017 as the base year when India was the seventh largest economy, the Lancet paper said India will move up to become the fourth largest economy behind the US, China, Japan by 2030 and subsequently will overtake Japan in 2050 Updated: 10 Oct 2020, 01:32 PM IST Asit Ranjan Mishra Click to expand...

India net migration is worse than China's.just google it....Macrotrends shows -0.383/1000 in 2019 and -0.396/1000 in 2018.Indians with skills, education or wealth are extremely eager to get out of India then move to and buy something in a nation where another people have built something nice.Doesn't work well for those people who created the nice place. Perhaps Genesis can be used as a weapon to deal with this theft done by financiers.