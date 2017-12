India to support return of ‘displaced persons’ to Rakhine

UNB

Published at 10:20 PM December 20, 2017

Last updated at 10:21 PM December 20, 2017

The government of India proposed to take up a project to build prefabricated housing in Rakhine state for the displaced persons.

9

9SHARES

Rohingya refugees sail on an improvised raft across the Naf River to reach Bangladesh, in Teknaf, Bangladesh, November 29, 2017ReutersIndia and Myanmar has signed a memorandum of understanding(MoU) for the restoration of normalcy in Rakhine State and enable the return of “displaced persons.”Under this MoU, the government of India proposed to take up a project to build prefabricated housing in Rakhine state for the returnees.Foreign Secretary of India, Dr S Jaishankar, and Myanmar Deputy Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement, U Soe Aung, signed the MoU Wednesday.This MoU is the first government to government agreement signed by the Ministry of Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement of Myanmar with a cooperation partner focused on socio-economic development and livelihood initiatives in Rakhine state, said the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.In addition to this, the delegation of both the countries reviewed a number of ongoing friendship projects, including the operation and maintenance of Sittwe port and the road from Paletwa- Zorinpui.Currently, Indian Foreign Secretary Dr S Jaishankar is on an official visit to Myanmar.During the visit, he called on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, Union Minister in State Counsellor’s Office Kyaw Tint Swe and Union Minister for Social Welfare, Relief and Resettlement Dr Win Myat Aye.Foreign Secretary also called on Commander in Chief of the Myanmar Defence Services, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.Earlier on November 23, Bangladesh and Myanmar signed an MoU for the safe repatriation of the displaced Rohingya regugees currently living in Bangladesh.Source: india-support-return-displaced-persons-rakhine