India, in these years, has built enormous goodwill in Afghanistan, despite not having “boots on the ground”. It has remained on the side of the Afghan government, built infrastructure and rebuilt relations with the Pashtuns in southern Afghanistan. However, just the fact that there appear to be two distinct schools of thought within the national security establishment in India is significant.To the clamor that India needs to “engage” the Taliban, the MEA plans to hold a steady line. Whether India maintains a covert line to the Taliban,MEA believes that India’s brand equity, built over the past 17 years, will be enough to secure Indian interests in Afghanistan.