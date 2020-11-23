India to start making 1B Corona Vaccines shortly

(India will get about 50% of production of local use at Rs. 1000/2000 per dose. State governments might open a channel to give it free. I hope I can get my vaccination done by Feb/Mar)

AstraZeneca will have 200 million doses by the end of 2020, with 700 million doses ready globally by the end of the first quarter of 2021, operations executive Pam Cheng said on Monday.

Oxford Vaccine Can Be 90% Effective; Serum Institute Is India Partner Britain's AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%.

The Oxford Vaccine is approaching production status and India (as the biggest vaccine maker in the world) is the manufacturer. December is when the production is expected to start. By December end we hope 200 million doses will be ready- if no nasty surprises come in. BTW other COVID vaccines are also going to be produced her including the Ruskies.