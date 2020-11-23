What's new

India to start making 1B Corona Vaccines shortly

The Oxford Vaccine is approaching production status and India (as the biggest vaccine maker in the world) is the manufacturer. December is when the production is expected to start. By December end we hope 200 million doses will be ready- if no nasty surprises come in. BTW other COVID vaccines are also going to be produced her including the Ruskies.


The Serum Institute of India, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines by volume, has partnered with AstraZeneca, the Gates Foundation and the Gavi vaccine alliance to produce more than a billion doses of a COVID-19 vaccine for global supply.

(India will get about 50% of production of local use at Rs. 1000/2000 per dose. State governments might open a channel to give it free. I hope I can get my vaccination done by Feb/Mar)

AstraZeneca will have 200 million doses by the end of 2020, with 700 million doses ready globally by the end of the first quarter of 2021, operations executive Pam Cheng said on Monday.

www.ndtv.com

Oxford Vaccine Can Be 90% Effective; Serum Institute Is India Partner

Britain's AstraZeneca said on Monday its vaccine for the novel coronavirus could be around 90% effective without any serious side effects, giving the world another important tool to halt the COVID-19 pandemic. The combined analysis from both dosing regimens resulted in an average efficacy of 70%.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
Does India have the capability to manufacture FDA/3A compliant reactors, automated fluid handling systems and packaging, or are they imported? What about ISO and FDA compliant QC regimes?

The chemical infrastructure required for vaccine production is vast and extremely stringent.
 
Does India have the capability to manufacture FDA/3A compliant reactors, automated fluid handling systems and packaging, or are they imported? What about ISO and FDA compliant QC regimes?

The chemical infrastructure required for vaccine production is vast and extremely stringent.
Good questions. And the insight here is that the biggest Vaccine maker in the world doesn't know that that infrastructure for vaccine production is 'vast and extremely stringent' .

Additional insights would be to find out whether Nasa knows infra needed for making rockets is vast and extremely stringent.
 
Good questions. And the insight here is that the biggest Vaccine maker in the world doesn't know that that infrastructure for vaccine production is 'vast and extremely stringent' .

Additional insights would be to find out whether Nasa knows infra needed for making rockets is vast and extremely stringent.
being able to use manufacturing equipment to make vaccines doesn't mean being able to make the chemical manufacturing equipment itself.

just like how being able to use manufacturing equipment to make semiconductors doesn't mean able to make the semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
 
So much money and effort invested into some fake flu. What's next? Maybe in next winter we should also start a full lockdown and a vaccine because some guy sneezed a couple of times in flu season.
 
Fake virus and vaccine global hoax.

nobody in their right mind will should even think of taking a covid shot, dgaf where fvkin' thing comes from, India, west, china or japan or wherever.
 
being able to use manufacturing equipment to make vaccines doesn't mean being able to make the chemical manufacturing equipment itself.

just like how being able to use manufacturing equipment to make semiconductors doesn't mean able to make the semiconductor manufacturing equipment.
Just because you can talk doesn't mean you have to. - just some advice.
So much money and effort invested into some fake flu. What's next? Maybe in next winter we should also start a full lockdown and a vaccine because some guy sneezed a couple of times in flu season.
Fake virus and vaccine global hoax.

nobody in their right mind will should even think of taking a covid shot, dgaf where fvkin' thing comes from, India, west, china or japan or wherever.
You should tell this to the Italians.
this was Bill Gates getting to the Serum facilities back in 2012. 2 out 3 immunized children get TSI vaccines

Hey @Windjammer I believe the NHS will almost exclusively use vaccines from this production facilities.
@FairAndUnbiased sorry I didn't get what you said before but now I understand...in feb when we inject our citizens with Vaccines China will be injectinng Chinese with Ball Bearings and Copper wiring....
 
