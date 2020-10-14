India to sign BECA military pact with US India will sign a key military pact -- BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement -- with the United States. "Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit," the defence ministry said, in a...

India will sign a key military pact -- BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement -- with the United States."Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit," the defence ministry said, in a statement on Monday.India and US have already signed Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018, Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016, General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in 2002.BECA is the last of the four foundational agreements agreed upon, and will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between American and Indian armed forces.Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are in New Delhi for 2+2 meet. The visit is significant given it comes amid Chinese aggression on the border and the Covid-19 pandemic.Rajnath Singh and Esper held a bilateral meeting on Monday.