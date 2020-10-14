What's new

India to sign BECA military pact with US

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,386
20
13,184
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
India will sign a key military pact -- BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement -- with the United States.

"Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit," the defence ministry said, in a statement on Monday.

India and US have already signed Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement (COMCASA) in 2018, Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Agreement (LEMOA) in 2016, General Security Of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA) in 2002.

BECA is the last of the four foundational agreements agreed upon, and will allow for expanded geospatial information sharing between American and Indian armed forces.

Esper and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo are in New Delhi for 2+2 meet. The visit is significant given it comes amid Chinese aggression on the border and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Rajnath Singh and Esper held a bilateral meeting on Monday.

www.wionews.com

India to sign BECA military pact with US

India will sign a key military pact -- BECA or Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement -- with the United States. "Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and US Defence Secretary Mark Esper confirmed the agreement of BECA will be signed during the visit," the defence ministry said, in a...
www.wionews.com www.wionews.com
 
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
5,386
20
13,184
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
rott said:
Also the pact to hand over the entire country to them.
Click to expand...
India is so insecure at the moment that it is willing to give everything including money, prestige and sovereignty to Uncle Sam. In the end Uncle is going to leave India as usual high and dry.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

crankthatskunk
With BECA, India Will be US’ De Facto Military Ally
2
Replies
19
Views
620
Figaro
Figaro
I
India and US Likely to Sign Geospatial Intelligence Pact
Replies
0
Views
202
INDIAPOSITIVE
I
F-22Raptor
U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties
Replies
3
Views
202
Globenim
G
D
U.S., India Expected to Sign Military Pact as China Prompts Closer Ties
Replies
6
Views
170
Nityam
N
FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
Featured On India-US agenda, a plan to share defence intel from Ladakh to South China Sea
2
Replies
23
Views
1K
Globenim
G

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top