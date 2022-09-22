India to send back PK Halder to Bangladesh in 2023​

​

India to send back PK Halder to Bangladesh in 2023 India is going to hand over Prashanta Kumar Halder, former MD of NRB Global Bank who is accused in a huge bank money defrauding case, to Bangladesh in next year (2023) under the 2016 extradition treaty between the two countries.

Desk Report || risingbd.comPublished: 17:22, 22 September 2022India is going to hand over Prashanta Kumar Halder, former MD of NRB Global Bank who is accused in a huge bank money defrauding case, to Bangladesh in next year (2023) under the 2016 extradition treaty between the two countries.Enforcement Directorate (ED) of India confirmed the matter on Thursday (September 22).Halder was produced before West Bengal's special court of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today. Later, the judge ordered to keep Prashanta Kumar Halder and five others behind the bars for 56 days more.PK Halder, who is facing investigations in 34 ACC cases over his alleged embezzlement of about Tk 6,500 crore from four leasing companies, and his five associates were arrested by India’s Directorate of Enforcement in West Bengal on May 14.Meanwhile, PK Halder’s brother Pranesh Halder, Sawapan Mistry alias Sawapan Mitra, Uttam Mistry alias Uttam Maitra, Imam Hossain alias Imon Halder and Amana Sultana alias Sharmee Halder were also arrested.