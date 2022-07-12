India to send Astronauts to space by 2023, preparations for Gaganyaan done: MoS PMO Singh Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that India is ready to send human astronauts to space by next year as preparations for Gaganyaan mission are on.

Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Sunday stated that India is ready to send human astronauts to space by next year as preparations for ISRO's Gaganyaan mission are being carried out successfully. Singh who was addressing a press conference in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad on Sunday was asked about the country's future plans with regard to space missions.Speaking about the same, as he noted that two or three astronauts of Indian origin will be sent to space by next year, Singh further also said that preparations for the Gaganyaan mission have been done efficiently, however, two trials will be carried out before the final mission by the end of this year."The trial mission two trials, - one where the spaceship will be empty and the second one which will include a female robot (astronaut). The mission has been named 'Vyommitra'. On the basis of the first two missions, human astronauts will go for the third mission", he added.In addition to this, the Union Minister also hailed India's growth as a fast-progressing country on the world stage stating that the country has sent satellites into space and now preparations are in full swing to send 'Gaganyaan' by 2023.It is pertinent to note that ISRO's Gaganyaan mission envisages undertaking the demonstration of human spaceflight to Low Earth Orbit (LEO) in the short term and to lay the foundation for a sustained Indian human space exploration programme in the long run