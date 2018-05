you didn't catch the underlying message, did you? the saudis will decide what is a "reasonable" price.after all, india has little choice left but to get oil from the saudis. oil from iran is no longer an option thanks to trump's arm twisting. sure, india would hem and haw but let's face it, utlimately, india has to bend over and take it where the trump don't shine...therefore, saudis get to dictate their price.by the way, if you think that Pakistan doesn't have anything to do with the high prices that india will be paying then you have another thing coming...