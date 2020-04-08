What's new

India to retire first Kilo-class submarine this year

If they do not do a second mid life refit on the last three Kilos that do not have it, by around 2028 PN will have parity or near parity with India on conventional Subs. 3 A90Bs + 8 Hangor V 6 Scorpenes + 4 Type 209s+ 3 Kilos. Whats more none of these have AIP, and the Type 209s are now almost 40 years old. 7 of India's subs will be amongst the oldest in service anywhere in the world.

www.indiatoday.in

India to retire first Kilo-class submarine this year

But its submarine woes are unlikely to end soon as it stares at a lost decade of its underwater arm
