India to reopen schools despite recording almost 90,000 new COVID-19 cases daily
By Associated Press
9:38am Sep 10, 2020
Despite adding 89,706 new coronavirus cases to the country's sky-rocketing tally yesterday, the Indian government announced schools would reopen later this month for senior students after being closed for more than five months.
India's famed white marble Taj Mahal in the northern city of Agra will also reopen September 21 with access restricted to 5000 tourists a day to prevent overcrowding.
According to the Health Ministry, India's total caseload on Wednesday reached 4.37 million. The ministry also reported 1,115 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 73,890. India has the second-most cases in the world and the third-most deaths behind the United States and Brazil.
More than one million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up to more than one million a day, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.
In the Indian capital, authorities said COVID-19 testing centres can take walk-ins without a doctor's prescription. This follows a rise in the daily tally of coronavirus cases to 2,411 from less than 1,000 last month.
The Health Ministry announced a partial reopening of schools from September 21 for students of 9-12th grades, however online learning will still be permitted.
Schools were shut after India imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25. The government started easing it in May to revive economic activity.
