What's new

India to reopen schools despite recording almost 90,000 new COVID-19 cases daily

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
32,418
1
60,294
Country
China
Location
China
India to reopen schools despite recording almost 90,000 new COVID-19 cases daily
By Associated Press
9:38am Sep 10, 2020


Despite adding 89,706 new coronavirus cases to the country's sky-rocketing tally yesterday, the Indian government announced schools would reopen later this month for senior students after being closed for more than five months.

India's famed white marble Taj Mahal in the northern city of Agra will also reopen September 21 with access restricted to 5000 tourists a day to prevent overcrowding.
According to the Health Ministry, India's total caseload on Wednesday reached 4.37 million. The ministry also reported 1,115 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 73,890. India has the second-most cases in the world and the third-most deaths behind the United States and Brazil.


More than one million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up to more than one million a day, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.

In the Indian capital, authorities said COVID-19 testing centres can take walk-ins without a doctor's prescription. This follows a rise in the daily tally of coronavirus cases to 2,411 from less than 1,000 last month.

The Health Ministry announced a partial reopening of schools from September 21 for students of 9-12th grades, however online learning will still be permitted.

Schools were shut after India imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25. The government started easing it in May to revive economic activity.

www.9news.com.au

Coronavirus: India to reopen schools despite sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases

Despite adding 89,706 new coronavirus cases to the country's sky-rocketing tally yesterday, the Indian gove...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
 
khanmubashir

khanmubashir

FULL MEMBER
Aug 13, 2014
1,539
0
1,291
Country
Pakistan
Location
Pakistan
beijingwalker said:
India to reopen schools despite recording almost 90,000 new COVID-19 cases daily
By Associated Press
9:38am Sep 10, 2020


Despite adding 89,706 new coronavirus cases to the country's sky-rocketing tally yesterday, the Indian government announced schools would reopen later this month for senior students after being closed for more than five months.

India's famed white marble Taj Mahal in the northern city of Agra will also reopen September 21 with access restricted to 5000 tourists a day to prevent overcrowding.
According to the Health Ministry, India's total caseload on Wednesday reached 4.37 million. The ministry also reported 1,115 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking total fatalities up to 73,890. India has the second-most cases in the world and the third-most deaths behind the United States and Brazil.


More than one million people have tested positive for the coronavirus in India in less than two weeks. Testing has been ramped up to more than one million a day, with cumulative testing exceeding 50 million.

In the Indian capital, authorities said COVID-19 testing centres can take walk-ins without a doctor's prescription. This follows a rise in the daily tally of coronavirus cases to 2,411 from less than 1,000 last month.

The Health Ministry announced a partial reopening of schools from September 21 for students of 9-12th grades, however online learning will still be permitted.

Schools were shut after India imposed a strict nationwide lockdown on March 25. The government started easing it in May to revive economic activity.

www.9news.com.au

Coronavirus: India to reopen schools despite sky-rocketing number of COVID-19 cases

Despite adding 89,706 new coronavirus cases to the country's sky-rocketing tally yesterday, the Indian gove...
www.9news.com.au www.9news.com.au
Click to expand...
All is well


All is well
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker Delhi metro: India's largest subway reopens five months after Covid-19 shutdown Central & South Asia 4
B India-Bangladesh rail links closed after 1965 war with Pakistan will reopen: Sheikh Hasina Bangladesh Defence Forum 6
I India, US to reopen talks on Comcasa Indian Defence Forum 3
Aarush India to reopen the Road to Mandalay Central & South Asia 2
SRP Beijing rejects India's request to reopen Lhasa consulate Central & South Asia 2
Horus Amnesty International to India: Reopen investigation into 2010 killings Kashmir War 3
StormShadow India to reopen Lhasa consulate, China not game World Affairs 4
Vibs India to reopen CEPA with South Korea World Affairs 10
gubbi India to reopen Kabul mission: report Indian Defence Forum 70
gubbi India to reopen Kabul mission: report Strategic & Foreign Affairs 7

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top