India to receive more than $100 billion in remittance in 2022 making it the highest figure ever received in the world

Indians abroad to send home a whopping $100 billion in 2022: What drove the record annual remittance?
NRIs will send home a record $100 billion in 2022 making India the first country ever to receive such a record sum of money flowing from expats. The remittances are expected to surpass even the FDI for Indi in 2022. What drove the surge in remittances and will this trend continue?
According to a World Bank report published on Wednesday, this is the first time that any single country will receive $100 billion in a year.