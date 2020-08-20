/ Register

India to pull out 10,000 troops from Jammu and Kashmir

Discussion in 'Kashmir War' started by Jyotish, Aug 20, 2020 at 12:16 AM.

  1. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:16 AM #1
    Jyotish

    Jyotish SENIOR MEMBER

    India to pull out 10,000 troops from Jammu and Kashmir

    New Delhi orders 100 Central Armed Police Forces companies to 'immediately' move out of disputed Himalayan territory

    Nusrat Sidiq

    19.08.2020

    SRINAGAR, Jammu and Kashmir

    At least 10,000 Indian paramilitary soldiers are set to move out of Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Wednesday.

    According to a report by the Press Trust of India (PTI), the decision was taken by India’s Home Affairs Ministry after reviewing “the deployment of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) in the region.”

    Quoting an unnamed official, the report said 100 CAPF companies have been ordered to “immediately” withdraw from Jammu and Kashmir, which has witnessed a massive surge in security presence since New Delhi took away the region’s special status last August.

    An official from the regional administration confirmed the development to Anadolu Agency, saying the decision was “in consonance with an overall view on the improved situation in Jammu and Kashmir right now.”

    “By this week, the companies will be withdrawn to their base location in the other parts of the country,” he said.

    Earlier in May, India withdrew 10 companies of security forces from the region.

    New Delhi rushed thousands of troops to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir last year, fearing a backlash as it revoked the disputed region’s limited autonomy and downgraded it to a federal territory.

    The move was backed with a total communication blackout, with internet connection severed for almost six months.

    Limited internet service was resumed in late January this year, while high speed internet remains blocked to this day, except in two districts Ganderbal and Udhampur.

    Disputed region

    Kashmir is held by India and Pakistan in parts and claimed by both in full. A small sliver of Kashmir is also held by China.

    Since they were partitioned in 1947, Pakistan and India have fought three wars – in 1948, 1965, and 1971 – two of them over Kashmir.

    Some Kashmiri groups in Jammu and Kashmir have been fighting against Indian rule for independence, or unification with neighboring Pakistan.

    According to several human rights organizations, thousands of people have reportedly been killed in the conflict in the region since 1989.

    https://www.aa.com.tr/en/asia-pacific/india-to-pull-out-10-000-troops-from-jammu-and-kashmir/1947374
     
  2. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:22 AM #2
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Glad India is leaving Kashmir , and surrendering
     
  3. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:22 AM #3
    GumNaam

    GumNaam ELITE MEMBER

    good decision. iiok is a lost cause for india...no use wasting money on keeping troops there.
     
  4. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:26 AM #4
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    Good. There are only a few troubled districts, one year has passed without any major protests or incidents. Expect more troop withdrawal as other districts get militant free.
     
  5. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:30 AM #5
    GumNaam

    GumNaam ELITE MEMBER

    without any "major" incidents" hey says! :lol:
    Screen Shot 2020-08-19 at 12.29.34 PM.png
     
  6. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:31 AM #6
    AZADPAKISTAN2009

    AZADPAKISTAN2009 ELITE MEMBER

    Pakistani and Chinese forces just about to take control it was bound to happen
     
  7. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:33 AM #7
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    Few militants that need extermination. Once the imported ones are smoked, the local ones will fall back to their life.
     
  8. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:37 AM #8
    GumNaam

    GumNaam ELITE MEMBER

    a few "poorly armed" militants exterminate 5 fully armed indian army troops as the count rises in just ONE incident that was reported while 10000 troops are being withdrawn. sounds like it is the indians that are falling back for their lives! :lol:
     
  9. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:42 AM #9
    SecularNationalist

    SecularNationalist SENIOR MEMBER

    Good 10k by 10k get the fcuk out of there :enjoy:
     
  10. Aug 20, 2020 at 12:43 AM #10
    Chhatrapati

    Chhatrapati ELITE MEMBER

    With Pakistan state backing. That besides, if poorly armed militants were the metric then organizations like BLA taking on Pakistani highly trained Army must be really surprising. Ambush attacks are their only retort.

    Then again, I got nothing to say to twerps who believe troops are actually leaving because the situation is worse. LOL
     
