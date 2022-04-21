What's new

India to provide best weapons to soldiers along LAC, says Rajnath Singh

India will provide the best weapons, equipment and clothing to its soldiers deployed along its disputed boundary with China, even as it will continue negotiations with the communist country to resolve the military stand-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between the two nations in eastern Ladakh.

“It is our whole-of-government approach to ensure availability of best weapons, equipment and clothing to our troops braving extreme weather and hostile forces to defend our territorial integrity,” Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said as he addressed the commanders of the Indian Army in New Delhi on Thursday.

He said that the soldiers of India were standing firm against the “hostile forces” of China along the LAC in eastern Ladakh, although the ongoing talks between the diplomats and senior military commanders of the two nations would continue.

Also Read | Rajnath asks Army to prepare for every possible security challenge

The stand-off started in April-May 2020 with the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) amassing a large number of troops along the LAC between the two nations prompting counter-deployment by the Indian Army to resist aggressive moves by the neighbouring country’s soldiers across the disputed boundary.

The stand-off reached a flashpoint on June 15, 2020, when the Indian Army lost 20 of its soldiers in a violent face-off with the Chinese PLA in Galwan Valley. The PLA much later admitted that it had also lost four of its soldiers in the clash.

The negotiations between the two sides had resulted in the mutual withdrawal of troops by both sides from some of the face-off points along the LAC – from the Galwan Valley in June 2020, from both banks of Pangong Tso in February 2021 and from Gogra Post in August 2021. The 15th round of negotiations between the military commanders of the two nations last month, however, failed to yield the much-expected deal for a mutual withdrawal of troops from Hot Springs or Patrol Point 15 in eastern Ladakh.

Singh on Thursday told the Indian Army commanders that New Delhi would continue to hold talks with Beijing for disengagement of troops by both sides from the remaining face-off points followed by de-escalation along the LAC.

The Defence Minister complimented the Indian Army’s response to cross border terrorism emanating from Pakistan. He said that the proxy war by the adversary (Pakistan) continued (against India). The synergised operations between the Indian Army, central paramilitary forces and police in the union territory of Jammu and Kashmir were contributing to increased stability in the region, he noted.

He referred to the present complex world situation and noted that it affected all nations. “Unconventional and asymmetric warfare, including hybrid war will be part of the future conventional wars,” Singh said, adding: “Cyber, information, communication, trade and finance have all become an inseparable part of future conflicts. This necessitates that Armed Forces will have to keep all these facets in consideration while planning and formulating strategies.”

www.deccanherald.com

Best American military hand down X-Large winter clothing.

84268a5e05d94cdfba02db6f7f9e7592.jpg


2ca13faaec594ed0918f1a5ad0ec7eb4.jpg
 
just give them decent daal and some clean water. with warm blanket and some socks even if its embarrassing cheap brown colour. for weapons a mop stick will do for now budget is tight.
 

