What I find amusing about these declarations from India (and/or Indian media) is how they somehow think that 'Indian military support' (which with all of these declarations still amounts to peanuts) will be some kind of a game changer, despite the fact that US/NATO countries have spent billions of dollars on quantitatively and qualitatively better training and equipment (since 2001) on the Afghan security forces, and yet the Afghan security forces are still the shambles that we see.