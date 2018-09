Not so fast,

India can offer whatever it wants,

fact of the matter is that if India trades oil in Rupees that means, Iran can buy stuff only from India in return from those rupees.



It is a win ONLY for india, not for Iran.

Iran is not going to accept that, not unless they are in dire straits.



The other part true, is that Mother india is one of the biggest importers of oil, thus Trump and Arabs wants

mother india's oil to come from them, and they get $$$$.



So, just watch how this drama unfolds.

