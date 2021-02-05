What's new

India to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

SCO member states including India to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

Contingents also expected from other SCO member states

News Desk | March 22, 2021



India will be participating in joint anti-terror drills to be held in Pakistan under the umbrella of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), reported Indian media.

The drills will be held in Pabbi, home of Pakistan's counter-terror school, and the decision to hold the exercises was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS) held in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, on March 18.

Apart from India, China, Russia and other SCO states will be sending their contingents to take part in the drills.

“Decisions have been made to improve cooperation between the competent authorities of the SCO member states in identifying and suppressing channels that finance terrorist activities," China's state-run Xinhua news agency had reported earlier while quoting an SCO statement.

Since becoming an SCO member in 2017, Pakistan has been actively participating at all levels in various moots including foreign affairs, defence, national security, economy and trade, science and technology, youth and women empowerment, tourism and media.

The organisation was created to resolve issues related to border management and security but later its scope was widened. At present, SCO is the biggest regional organisation in terms of its size and population. Its members constitute about 45% of the world population, 23% of land mass and 25% of gross domestic product (GDP) of the entire world. The total worth of GDP is $14.5 trillion.
tribune.com.pk

India to participate in SCO anti-terror drills in Pakistan | The Express Tribune

India will be participating in joint anti-terror drills to be held in Pakistan under the umbrella of SCO, reported Indian media.
www.thehindu.com

India, Pakistan, China to participate in SCO joint anti-terrorism exercise this year

The decision to hold the joint exercise ‘Pabbi-Antiterror-2021’ was announced during the 36th meeting of the Council of the Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure held in Uzbekistan on March 18
So all that back channel diplomacy showing results...

And India can learn how Pakistan defeated terrorism.
 
maverick1977 said:
what changed all of a sudden...????
China arm twisting India to behave and be a good boy.

The reason China disengaged with India... India had no chance but to loose more ground. And China is all about trade and exports, connectivity and cooperation. The west see it differently of course.

India looking at pros and cons.
 
