India to order rafale F4 in 2022 after 36 F3 deiivered

News,is breaking all.over indian defense circles,that Acm bhaduria has approached mod to start process of ordering the F4 Rafale in next 3 to 6 months .

26 of the first 36 rafales have arrived in India
the remaining 10 will be delivered by January 2022

The articles,below predict likely contracts in 2022 with delivery starting 2024 to 2025
 
News,is breaking all.over indian defense circles,that Acm bhaduria has approached mod to start process of ordering the F4 Rafale in next 3 to 6 months .

26 of the first 36 rafales have arrived in India
the remaining 10 will be delivered by January 2022

The articles,below predict likely contracts in 2022 with delivery starting 2024 to 2025
