India to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis

India to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis

FE ONLINE REPORT | Published: September 29, 2020 18:04:13 | Updated: September 29, 2020 19:41:15
India to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis


India has agreed to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis.
The assurance came during the 6th Joint Consultative Commission meeting held virtually on Tuesday.

Both the countries agreed to bring down border killing by the BSF to zero.

Though India reiterated its assurance for inking the Teesta water sharing deal, no specific time frame was mentioned by India, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen told a briefing after the KCC meeting.

Both sides agreed to form a secretary level committee to expedite the implementation of the LoC projects.

thefinancialexpress.com.bd

India to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis

India has agreed to omit discriminatory investment policy for Bangladeshis. The assurance came during the 6th Joint Consultative Commission meeting held virtually on Tuesday. Both the countries agreed to bring down border killing by the BSF to zero. Though India reiterated its assurance for...
