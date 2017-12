India is estimated to have 232,315 tons of uranium contained in deposits of 273,956 tons of tiiuranium octoxide.

“Uranium Corporation of India has made a detailed plan in line with DAE’s vision to achieve self sufficiency in Uranium production achieving nearly ten-fold rise in next 15 years (by 2031-32),” the DAE said.

The total production of thorium ores in India has been on the rise in the last three years.



The country produced 80 tons in the year ended March 2015, 330 tons each in the subsequent two years.



Thorium is being produced by Indian Rare Earths Limited (IREL), a PSU under DAE, at Chavara, Kerala; Manavalakurichi, Tamil Nadu and Orissa Sand Complex, Odisha.