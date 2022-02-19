India To Host International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session In 2023 After 40 Years

INDIAPOSITIVE said:



This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.



"The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Nita Ambani in a statement.







"This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport. Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world," she further said.



"We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I'm excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," Nita Ambani added.



Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, IOA President Narinder Batra said: "I thank Mrs Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and also thank all my IOC Member colleagues for their support, I cannot wait to see you here in Mumbai next year. This is the start of a new era for India sport - an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India."







Listen to the

The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.



The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honour member who do not have the right to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from more than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer and winter sporting disciplines), also attend the IOC session



India To Host International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session In 2023 After 40 Years | Other Sports News This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi.



India on Saturday won the right to host the 2023 International Olympic Committee's (IOC) session in Mumbai in an unopposed race, during the 139th IOC Session in Beijing, China. The Indian delegation comprising the country's first individual Olympic gold medallist (Beijing 2008, shooting) Abhinav Bindra, IOC Member Nita Ambani, Indian Olympic Association (IOA) President Narinder Batra, and Youth Affairs and Sports Minister Anurag Singh Thakur made the presentation to IOC members during the 139th IOC Session, being held alongside the ongoing Winter Olympics in Beijing.This will be the second IOC session in India. The country last hosted an IOC session in 1983 in New Delhi."The Olympic Movement is back to India after a 40-year wait! I am truly grateful to the International Olympic Committee for entrusting India with the honour of hosting the IOC Session in Mumbai in 2023," said Nita Ambani in a statement."This will be a significant development for India's Olympic aspiration and will herald the start of a new era for Indian sport. Sport has always been a beacon of hope and inspiration for millions around the world," she further said."We are one of the youngest countries in the world today and I'm excited for the youth of India to embrace and experience first-hand the magic of the Olympics. It is our dream to strengthen this partnership further and host the Olympic Games in India in the years to come," Nita Ambani added.Speaking at the successful conclusion of the bidding process, IOA President Narinder Batra said: "I thank Mrs Nita Ambani for her vision and leadership and also thank all my IOC Member colleagues for their support, I cannot wait to see you here in Mumbai next year. This is the start of a new era for India sport - an era that features the long-term goal of hosting the Olympic Games in India."Listen to the latest songs , only on JioSaavn.com The IOC session is the general meeting of the Members of the IOC. It is the IOC's supreme organ, and its decisions are final. An ordinary Session is held once a year, while Extraordinary Sessions may be convened by the President or upon the written request of at least one-third of the Members.The IOC has a total of 101 members with voting rights. Additionally, there are 45 honorary members and one honour member who do not have the right to vote. In addition to the members, senior Representatives (President & Secretary-General) from more than 50 International Sports Federations, (summer and winter sporting disciplines), also attend the IOC session Click to expand...

What is the function of this session ? Look like the selection of Olympic host for 2036 will be conducted in that session