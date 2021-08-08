beijingwalker
India to have US standard highways in 3 years: Nitin Gadkari
IANS | Aug 8, 2021, 11:43 IST
GANDHINAGAR: Union Road and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Saturday said that he believes that within three years, the entire country will be provided with national highways parallel to the standards of the American highways.
The minister was virtually present on the program on Saturday, celebrated as development day by Gujarat, marking the completion of five years of Chief ministership of Vijay Rupani.
"Under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our national highways projects are gaining momentum. I believe that by the next three years, entire country will be provided with national highways parallel to the standards of the American highways. At one point of time, we used to construct only 2 kilometers roads per day, whereas now we are constructing 38 kilometers roads per day," said Gadkari.
He said that Gujarat witnessed being a part of setting three world records in expressway road construction." "The 2.5 kilometers stretch of cemented four lane road on Vadodara-Mumbai expressway was completed in 24 hours. Similarly, on Solapur-Vijapur expressway, 26 kilometers stretch of Bitumen road was completed in 24 hours," said Gadkari.
This claim is pretty close to the truth, if US doesn't repair their dilapidated infras, the condition of their highways are very likely to fall to the Indian standard in 3 years.
