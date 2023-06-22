What's new

India to gift Corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

By Manu Pubby, ET Bureau

Last Updated: Jun 20, 2023, 12:35 AM IST

India will gift Vietnam an in-service warship as a gesture of friendship and expanding military ties between the nations. Missile Corvette INS Kirpan - a Khukri class warship commissioned in 1991 - will soon be handed over to the Vietnam People's Navy.

The announcement was made during a meeting between defence minister Rajnath Singh and his Vietnamese counterpart General Phan Van Gang in New Delhi on Monday. The focus of the visit was on enhancing military ties, with maritime security and defence industrial cooperation key to the discussions.


After the talks, Indian officials said that the warship delivery will be a "milestone in enhancing the capabilities of Vietnam People's Navy". The Vietnamese minister also visited the Defence Research and Development Organisation headquarters to discuss potential areas for joint production of weapon systems.


India has been steadily expanding defence ties with Vietnam over the years, with a landmark military logistics sharing pact signed last year to enhance interoperability and jointness.

